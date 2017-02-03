OnAirWithSharif Wale – “Groundhog Day” (Video)

Towards the end of last year Wale released “Groundhog Day” as a response to J’Cole’s prophet song. Not only was the song taken as shot back at J’Cole but also a rant toward of feelings toward his music industry peers. Wale returns in the new year with the video as an extended version of the original song, this time walking the streets of Hollywood and releasing his frustrations more vividly. Watch Wale’s visual below as he SHINE’s on the industry album in preperation for his album “S.H.I.N.E” set to be released later this year.
