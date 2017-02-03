WTFasho Celebs People Most Want To Sleep With!!!

This seems fitting … Mattress review website SleepCupid.com did a survey to find out which celebs people most wanted to do sleep with.
Here are the Top 7 Male and Female celebs people most want to get on a mattress with …
Men:
- George Clooney
- Johnny Depp
- Denzel Washington
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Matt Damon
- Colin Farrell
Women:
- Kim Kardashian
- Scarlett Johansson
- Mila Kunis
- Ariana Grande
- Beyonce
- Kaley Cuoco
- Sofia Vergara
