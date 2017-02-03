Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho Celebs People Most Want To Sleep With!!!

17 mins ago

This seems fitting … Mattress review website SleepCupid.com did a survey to find out which celebs people most wanted to do sleep with.

Here are the Top 7 Male and Female celebs people most want to get on a mattress with …

Men:

  1. George Clooney
  2. Johnny Depp
  3. Denzel Washington
  4. Robert Downey Jr.
  5. Leonardo DiCaprio
  6. Matt Damon
  7. Colin Farrell

Women:

  1. Kim Kardashian
  2. Scarlett Johansson
  3. Mila Kunis
  4. Ariana Grande
  5. Beyonce
  6. Kaley Cuoco
  7. Sofia Vergara
