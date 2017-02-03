P Diddy Is Recovering from Knee Surgery

Sean “Diddy” Combs is in the hospital recovering from his most recent knee surgery.
Diddy shared a series of photos and posts on social media Thursday night keeping fans updated on his recovery. He wrote, “Just had my final knee surgery. They said I’d never run again. I SAID THE DEVIL IS A LIAR! 3 surgeries in one year! 3rd times the charm!”
The 47-year-old has undergone several knee and shoulder surgeries over the past couple of years which he says has “brought me closer to God. Closer to my family. And most importantly closer to myself.” He posted photos showing his kids coming to visit him and shared a picture of flowers that he got from French Montana. (People)
Fasho Thoughts:
- It’s not easy getting older.
- He had his first knee surgery in 2015 after falling through a hole in the stage at the BET Awards.
- He’s also had four shoulder surgeries.
