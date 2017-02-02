Mike Pence’s Black History Month Tweet Fail

Mike Pence’s Black History Month Tweet Was A Fail On So Many Levels. This Is How Vice President Mike Pence Managed To Make Black History Month About A White Man

As #BlackHistoryMonth begins, we remember when Pres. Lincoln submitted the 13th Amendment, ending slavery, to the states #NationalFreedomDay — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 2, 2017

At the start of Black History Month, a celebration devoted to recognizing the phenomenal accomplishments, achievements and culture of the African-American community, the newly sworn-in Vice President celebrated by honoring a White man.

Vice President Mike Pence sent a tweet on Wednesday recognizing former President Abraham Lincoln.