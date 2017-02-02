Uncategorized
Mike Pence’s Black History Month Tweet Fail

20 hours ago

President-Elect Donald Trump And Vice President Elect Pence Hold Election Victory Rally In Ohio

Source: Ty Wright / Getty

Mike Pence’s Black History Month Tweet Was A Fail On So Many Levels. This Is How Vice President Mike Pence Managed To Make Black History Month About A White Man

 

At the start of Black History Month, a celebration devoted to recognizing the phenomenal accomplishments, achievements and culture of the African-American community, the newly sworn-in Vice President celebrated by honoring a White man.

Vice President Mike Pence sent a tweet on Wednesday recognizing former President Abraham Lincoln.

