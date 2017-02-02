GET THE LOOK: Beyonce’s Maternity Lingerie

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

announced she is pregnant with twins yesterday and has the internet going berserk. The superstar posted an image of her growing belly bump in powder blue Liviara panties while posing in a floral garden scene.

This is definitely a different look and a unique way to announce her pregnancy and will probably give expectant moms ideas for their next maternity shoot and make waves announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy!

To achieve this maternal floral look, you can get your own pair of Liviara lingerie panties for $95 and pair it with your favorite lingerie bra, or get a complete matching set for $300.

Soft femininity. Commanding presence. #liviara #lafw #liviaralive A photo posted by Liviara (@liviarausa) on Oct 15, 2016 at 5:12pm PDT

Get a similar look with the burgundy colored bra for $20 at Hollisterco.com and the powder blue panties for $12.00 from Monki.com. You can definitely get creative with your next bundle of joy.

Playing with different colors, themes and backgrounds makes being an expectant mom that much more exciting! Congrats to the Carter family!

