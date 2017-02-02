The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Canada Isn’t As Soft As People Think It Is [EXCLUSIVE]

2 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Often, when we think of Canada, we think of Drake, whose got a notorious reputation for being one of the least “gangster” rappers out right now.  We also think of Canada’s gun laws, which are very strict and thus keep the gun violence levels really low. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t any violence going on.

Take T.I.’s bodyguard, for example, who was holding things down for him at one of his concerts in Canada, when he was allegedly stabbed and rushed to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

