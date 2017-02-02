The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Migos Drops Hints About Their Collaboration With Childish Gambino [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

8 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


Since Georgia hip-hop group Migos‘ released “Versace” in 2013, they have been on a roll, serving up hit after hit, and ushering Atlanta into the limelight with them. The three Migos members, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset, came through to the morning show and talked about all of the recent success of their song “Bad & Boujee,” and what fans can expect in regards to the upcoming remix and a collaboration with Childish Gambino (whose Golden Globe shout-out amplified the song’s success).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Migos also clarified some lyrical meaning for Headkrack, and talked about their video for “T-shirt,” and how they came up with the concept. They talk about looking at music videos as another art form to supplement their music with, and the goals they have when they come up with each video. “Everything that comes from the Migos from now on is movies,” says Offset. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Will Migos Bring Donald Glover Out Of “Rap-Retirement?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why We Should Support Childish Gambino’s New Show “Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Offset From Migos Will Have To Spend Additional Time Behind Bars [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Donald Glover’s 2017 Golden Globe Win Was A Win For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

Migos

10 photos Launch gallery

Migos

Continue reading Migos Drops Hints About Their Collaboration With Childish Gambino [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Migos

atlanta , bad & boujee , Childish Gambino , collaboration , donald glover , Hip-Hop Spot , Migos , Offset , Quavo , Takeoff

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 6 hours ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 7 hours ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 7 hours ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response To Gay Rumors
 9 hours ago
Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’…
 24 hours ago
Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is…
 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 1 day ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 1 day ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 1 day ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 1 day ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 1 day ago
BHM 2017
Trending
The Wiz Celebrates Black History Month
 1 day ago
First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah,…
 2 days ago
Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent
 2 days ago
Photos