Happy Groundhog Day!!!

The country’s most famous groundhog crawled out of his hole at daybreak today and, for the 130th time, gave his weather prediction.

Punxsutawney Phil announced, in his own language, that he saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. Had he not seen his shadow, his prediction would have called for an early spring.

Since 1887, the Pennsylvania rodent has predicted an early spring just 18 times. (Boston Globe)