Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Happy Groundhog Day!!!

10 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

The country’s most famous groundhog crawled out of his hole at daybreak today and, for the 130th time, gave his weather prediction.

Punxsutawney Phil announced, in his own language, that he saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. Had he not seen his shadow, his prediction would have called for an early spring.

Since 1887, the Pennsylvania rodent has predicted an early spring just 18 times. (Boston Globe)

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

26 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Happy Groundhog Day!!!

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Day , donjunafasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Groundhog , Happy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 6 hours ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 7 hours ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 7 hours ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response To Gay Rumors
 9 hours ago
Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’…
 24 hours ago
Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is…
 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 1 day ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 1 day ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 1 day ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 1 day ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 1 day ago
BHM 2017
Trending
The Wiz Celebrates Black History Month
 1 day ago
First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah,…
 2 days ago
Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent
 2 days ago
Photos