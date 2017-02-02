JCPenney Won The Internet Via Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement

Beyoncé broke the Internet Wednesday when she she announced via Instagram her pregnancy…with twins!
…but the gag is when Twitter user Michelle tried to play JCPenney, but didn’t realize that they are in formation with the Bey Hive.
They continued to troll Twitter and their haters with hilarious responses.
Some people love that Bey kept it real (affordable).
…and others already want to get the Bey package.
Even though the original Twitter user deleted their account, JCPenney wants to show some love!
No word on whether the Twitter user has responded.
Hilarious.
