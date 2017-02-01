President Trump On Black History Month: Frederick Douglass ‘Has Done An Amazing Job’

This is exactly what we didn’t need on the first day of February.

Today marks the first day of Black History Month and President Donald Trump commemorated the occasion with some rather interesting statements.

During a Wednesday morning roundtable discussion flanked by Omarosa Manigault and Ben Carson, Trump mentioned Frederick Douglass, a leading historical figure, saying he had “done an amazing job” and is being recognized “more and more.”

Douglass, an escaped slave who died in 1895, was one of three Black figures the President mentioned, including Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks.

“I am very proud now that we have a museum on the National Mall where people can learn about Rev. [Martin Luther] King, so many other things, Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who has done an amazing job that is being recognized more and more, I noticed,” POTUS told the attendees.

WATCH: Pres. Trump praises MLK, Frederick Douglass, and bemoans media coverage while discussing Black History Month. https://t.co/9Cz6jZCyaR — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) February 1, 2017

The Black history month celebration quickly turned sour after Trump threw more insults at media outlets, calling CNN ‘fake news’ for running a story that claimed Trump removed the bust of MLK Jr. from the oval office.

But his harsh words for CNN were juxtaposed with his comments for Fox.”‘Fox has treated me very nice,” Trump said

SEE ALSO:

The Unholy Alliance Between Donald Trump & Black Church Folks?

Elderly Iraqi Woman Bound For Detroit Dies One Day After Entry Denial Into The U.S.

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of Pool, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter, NBC News, and NewsOne