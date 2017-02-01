Uncategorized
White House to CNN: Beat It!!

1 day ago

The White House is reportedly giving CNN the cold shoulder and will no longer send spokespeople or surrogates on the air with the network, freezing it out from on-air administration voices, Politico reports.

“We’re sending surrogates to places where we think it makes sense to promote our agenda,” a White House official told the news agency, though adding that the freeze isn’t permanent.

However, a CNN reporter also spoke to Politico and told the organization that the White House is attempting to punish the network, which Trump has labeled “fake news.”

“They’re trying to cull CNN from the herd,” the reporter said.

Politico noted that there have been no administration officials on CNN since Jan. 11, when senior counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared with Anderson Cooper.

 

