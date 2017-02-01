Gabourey Sidibe Shows Off Weight Loss In Instagram Post

Gabourey Sidibe posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday morning, raving about Hamilton. The Empire beauty boasts about seeing it for a second time, and posts a photo wearing a Hamilton t-shirt.

We don’t even notice Hercules Mulligan (Hamilton character) on her shirt, because we focused on how much smaller she looks! Sidibe admitted to working out and leading a healthier lifestyle. While she’s been at it for months, her hard work is now really starting to show.

The last time we mentioned her weight loss was back in office when she was showing off a Biggie t-shirt, while looking quite small.

