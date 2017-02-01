Uncategorized
Tony Rock Goes Off on Steve Harvey

23 hours ago

3rd Annual Imagine Ball Benefit Concert - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Tony Rock is no fan of Steve Harvey.

“Who the f*** picked Steve Harvey as the representative for all things black?” he asked. “Steve Harvey – let’s keep this sh** funky – Steve Harvey is on his third marriage. His third wife was mistress to his second wife!”

“Yet black people have annointed this motherf*****r the oracle when it comes to black dating!” he continued, clearly in disbelief. “This n****r wrote a book on dating! You on your third wife, homie!”


