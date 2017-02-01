The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Black Tony Ended Up Trapped On A Hog Truck [EXCLUSIVE]

4 hours ago

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley with yet another elaborate story to tell about a predicament he got into. He somehow landed himself in the back of a strange redneck’s hog truck, and is stuck traveling further and further away! Click on the audio player to hear him explain the whole crazy story on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos