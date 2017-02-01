News
Home > News

A White Privilege Essay Contest Sparked Major Outrage In Connecticut

The suburban town claims no racism exists there.

9 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Empty desks in classroom

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty


In this day and age with Donald Trump as the leader of the free world, it’s not uncommon to be confronted with the topic of race.

But one Connecticut town is not here for a new student essay contest on the topic of White privilege. The Daily Mail reports that the residents of the overwhelmingly White coastal town of Westport have complained that the question prompt wrongly suggests racial tensions exist in their affluent town.

The question for the essay, put out by the town’s diversity council, states, “In 1,000 words or less, describe how you understand the term ‘white privilege’. To what extent do you think this privilege exists? What impact do you think it has had in your life – whatever your racial or ethnic identity – and in our society more broadly?”

Resident Bari Reiner, 72, says the question is offensive because the town welcomes anybody who can afford to live here. He told reporters, “It’s an open town. There are no barricades here. Nobody says if you’re black or whatever, you can’t move here.”

However, Bert Dovo, a White father-of-two, said, “I like the idea to get it out there so kids can talk about it and embrace it.”

The winner of the annual contest’s $1,000 top prize will be announced on April 3. Thoughts?

15 Examples Of Hollywood Whitewashing In Movies (PHOTOS)

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Examples Of Hollywood Whitewashing In Movies (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 15 Examples Of Hollywood Whitewashing In Movies (PHOTOS)

15 Examples Of Hollywood Whitewashing In Movies (PHOTOS)

connecticut , Essay , race , School , White people , White Privilege

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 8 hours ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 9 hours ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 9 hours ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 10 hours ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 10 hours ago
BHM 2017
Trending
The Wiz Celebrates Black History Month
 12 hours ago
First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah,…
 24 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent
 1 day ago
11 photos
Fierce At 40: 11 Gorgeous Photos Of Kerry…
 1 day ago
LeBron James Claps Back At ‘Hater’ Charles Barkley…
 1 day ago
A Madea Halloween and Tyler Perry’s Madea on…
 1 day ago
9 photos
2017 SAG Awards: Black Girl Magic Was In…
 2 days ago
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her…
 3 days ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 4 days ago
Photos