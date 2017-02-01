News
Home > News

Eric Garner’s Mom & Al Sharpton’s Daughter Arrested While Protesting Outside Trump Tower

They will not be silent.

7 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Cardinal Dolan Holds Prayer Service Marking One-Year Anniversary Of Death Of Eric Garner

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty


Both Eric Garner‘s mom and Al Sharpton‘s daughter were arrested last night, according to new reports that say they were protesting in an act of civil disobedience outside of Trump Tower.

From the New York Post“In an act of civil disobedience and in the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Eric Garner’s mom and others were arrested tonight…over President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch,” Sharpton’s longtime spokeswoman, Rachel Noerdlinger, explained in a statement.

It was the reverend’s youngest daughter, Ashley, who was among those taken into custody, in addition to Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr. She is currently the Director of the National Action Network’s Youth Huddle group.

The site continues: A photo posted to Twitter by Noerdlinger showed Carr being led away by cops on Tuesday night.

Some others who were arrested during the protest outside Trump Tower were Minister Kirsten John Foy, also of NAN; Rev. Johnnie Green, of Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem; Katrina Jefferson, NAN NYC Chapter Liaison; Rev. Kevin McCall, of NAN; and Patrice Perry, who is a member of NAN, as well.

Whether or not they were charged remains unclear, but we will continue to keep you updated.

One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

14 photos Launch gallery

One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

Continue reading One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

Al Sharpton , ARREST , Eric Garner , Gwen Carr , protest , trump tower

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 8 hours ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 9 hours ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 9 hours ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 10 hours ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 10 hours ago
BHM 2017
Trending
The Wiz Celebrates Black History Month
 12 hours ago
First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah,…
 24 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent
 1 day ago
11 photos
Fierce At 40: 11 Gorgeous Photos Of Kerry…
 1 day ago
LeBron James Claps Back At ‘Hater’ Charles Barkley…
 1 day ago
A Madea Halloween and Tyler Perry’s Madea on…
 1 day ago
9 photos
2017 SAG Awards: Black Girl Magic Was In…
 2 days ago
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her…
 3 days ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 4 days ago
Photos