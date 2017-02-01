Eric Garner’s Mom & Al Sharpton’s Daughter Arrested While Protesting Outside Trump Tower

Both Eric Garner ‘s mom and Al Sharpton ‘s daughter were arrested last night, according to new reports that say they were protesting in an act of civil disobedience outside of Trump Tower.

From the New York Post: “In an act of civil disobedience and in the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Eric Garner’s mom and others were arrested tonight…over President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch,” Sharpton’s longtime spokeswoman, Rachel Noerdlinger, explained in a statement.

It was the reverend’s youngest daughter, Ashley, who was among those taken into custody, in addition to Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr. She is currently the Director of the National Action Network’s Youth Huddle group.

The site continues: A photo posted to Twitter by Noerdlinger showed Carr being led away by cops on Tuesday night.

Some others who were arrested during the protest outside Trump Tower were Minister Kirsten John Foy, also of NAN; Rev. Johnnie Green, of Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem; Katrina Jefferson, NAN NYC Chapter Liaison; Rev. Kevin McCall, of NAN; and Patrice Perry, who is a member of NAN, as well.

Whether or not they were charged remains unclear, but we will continue to keep you updated.