Chuck D Sticks Up for LeBron James

LeBron quickly fired back with a searing missive pointing out Barkley’s hypocrisy by chronicling much of his questionable behavior during his playing days, to which the longtime TNT personality replied that he was essentially just doing his job and isn’t in the business of making friends with the players he comments on. Because social media exists, seemingly everybody has an opinion on the matter, including legendary rapper Chuck D, who came to LeBron’s defense on Tuesday.

They coming at @KingJames ….I'm like ain't he the champion? @cavs — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 31, 2017

