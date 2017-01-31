The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Donald Trump Probably Won’t Get Impeached [EXCLUSIVE]

3 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
One week into Donald Trump‘s presidency, and it seems that he has already managed to plunge the country- and the world- into chaos with a series of executive orders. Trump’s actions in such a short time span have made the next four years seem longer and even more traumatizing that they seemed already, and people can’t help but wonder if the idea of Trump’s eventual impeachment is a plausible one.

As of right now, according to Jeff Johnson, it isn’t. Click on the audio player to hear Jeff explain why in this exclusive clip of 3 Things You Need To Know from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

