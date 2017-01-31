JustAsh
50,000 Sign Petition For Migos To Perform At Halftime

3 hours ago

Looks like everyone is here for “the culture,” and is more than sure they would like to see Migos on the 50 for this year’s Halftime show instead of Lady Gaga.

Maybe not everyone, BUT at least 50,000 people would.

“A petition asking that Migos replace Lady Gaga at this year’s Super Bowl has collected over 50,000 signatures since it launched last week, and now the Atlanta trio, who released their sophomore album CULTURE on Friday, have responded to the hype.” – HNHH

