Oprah Is Making Even MORE Money

1 hour ago

justash
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Oprah will be making plenty of appearances near you on your television screen. No the Oprah Winfrey show isn’t making a return, but this just might be something close to it.

Oprah Winfrey has just signed a deal with “60 Minutes,” and it’s sure looking like she’s making CBS her second home.

Winfrey will become a special contributor on the long-running news mag. She started as a local reporter in Baltimore before beelining it for Chicago where she became queen of the world in talk.

Oprah’s role will be similar to Anderson Cooper, who does about 10 segments per season for “60 Minutes.” – TMZ

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Photos