Did Kodak Black Just Ruin His Career? [EXCLUSIVE]

16 hours ago

Kodak Black is no stranger to legal trouble, and has already been arrested a handful of times and served time. He is currently out on bail for sexual assault charges, and the video allegedly does not make his case look good.

Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

