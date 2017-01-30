Music
Home > Music

Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration

16 hours ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-TRUMP

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty


Former President Barack Obama (OMG! We miss you so much, you don’t even know!) wants to make it clear that President Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban” is not based on policy from his presidency.

According to the Washington Post, Trump claimed that his new immigration executive order is a lot like a 2011 ban on Iraqi admission into the U.S. by then-President Obama. On Monday, Obama’s spokesperson Kevin Lewis issued a statement rejecting any such notion:

With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.

Obama also added, “Stop saying my name and let me chill.” Basically, the former president wants no part of Trump’s current policy, which bans “the entry of migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries into the U.S., and [suspends] temporarily the admission of refugees,” the Washington Post reports. Members of Obama’s administration told the Post that there was never an effort to stop awarding visas to Iraqis during Obama’s presidency.

After widespread protest over the weekend against Trump’s “Muslim ban,” Lewis noted that Obama was “heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.”

 

READ MORE: TheRoot.com

Article Courtesy of The Washington Post and The Root

Picture Courtesy of Jim Watson and Getty Images

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

ban , Barack Obama , Donald Trump , Executive Order , immigration , President , travel

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9 photos
2017 SAG Awards: Black Girl Magic Was In…
 22 hours ago
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her…
 2 days ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 3 days ago
Authenticity! Check Out Actual Footage Of Moments From…
 4 days ago
11 Highly Anticipated Black Films At The 2017…
 4 days ago
Did Gucci Mane Disrespect An Army Veteran At…
 4 days ago
Trevor Noah Says Black Women Are Strong Leaders
 5 days ago
Usain Bolt Stripped Of Gold Medal Due To…
 6 days ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 6 days ago
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 6 days ago
They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces…
 6 days ago
7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”
 7 days ago
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 1 week ago
What’s Your Favorite New Edition Song Of All-Time?
 1 week ago
Photos