Miss Colombia Trolls Steve Harvey’s Memorable Mix-Up At Miss Universe Pageant

17 hours ago

PHILIPPINES-ENTERTAINMENT-MISS UNIVERSE

Source: TED ALJIBE / Getty

Andrea Tovar, also known as this year’s Miss Colombia, decided she wouldn’t let the comedian off the hook for his 2015 gaffe.

 

It was a moment social media refused to forget when Steve Harvey, host of the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant, announced the wrong winner, proclaiming that Miss Colombia took the crowd instead of Miss Philippines.

This year, Harvey used his opening monologue as host to make fun of his jaw-dropping gaffe, but Andrea Tovar, this year’s Miss Colombia, decided she wouldn’t let the comedian off the hook when they came face-to-face, USA Today reports.

 “I wanna just ask this for myself, how do people in Colombia feel about Steve Harvey?” the host asked moments after announcing Tovar as one of the 13 finalists.

“You want the truth?” she asked.

“No, just lie to me,” he said with a painful look on his face.

“A lot of people hate you,” she said, as the crowd laughed. “But I love you!”

Tovar then proceeded to answer the rest of Harvey’s question in Spanish. “Is that a death threat?” Harvey asked in response, taking it all in good fun.

But the show wasn’t over yet. Miss Philippines, Maxine Medina, walked out directly after Tovar, making matters even worse for Harvey.

“Oh god, I can’t believe this is happening again, this is crazy,” Harvey said in disbelief.

In the end, Miss France Iris Mittenaere ended up taking the crown in a three-way break between Miss Colombia and Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier.

But there was no doubt that Miss Colombia’s roast of Steve Harvey was one of the most memorable moments of the night.

