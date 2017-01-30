Azealia Banks and Rihanna Clap Back at Each Other Over Travel Ban

On Sunday, Azealia Banks and Rihanna got into a feud on Twitter.

The whole thing started when Rihanna took to the social media site to slam President Donald Trump’s travel and refugee ban: “Disgusted. The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

But Banks, an avid Trump supporter, wasn’t going to let Rihanna’s comment pass.

“As far as rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down,” she wrote. “Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people. Hoping the president fails is like getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes. What makes you think, the the USA is going to enter the Middle East destroy a bunch of s—t and pull out without any real repercussions????”

Rihanna clapped back with a picture of herself with her lips pouted out. “The face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens,” she wrote, in reference to Banks’ controversial video in which she said that she sacrifices chickens.

Banks then shot back with a post that has since been deleted: “What rihanna meant was …. ‘I GREW UP PLAYING SOCCER IN A DIRT YARD WITH A COCONUT AND OPEN MY LEGS FOR ANY AND EVERY MOTHERF—-KER WHO I THINK I CAN GET TO WRITE ME SONGS OR BUY ME DRUGS. I CAN BARELY PERFORM BECAUSE I LINE MY BROWN BLUNTS WITH CRYSTAL METH AND AM OFTEN VERY WINDED ON STAGE.’”

Banks then posted Rihanna’s phone number online and made several videos aimed at Rihanna. “Rihanna plz stop being stupid and read some books. I beg you,” she said, later offering to make her chicken nuggets.

