Did Stephen G. Hill Just Confirm A Bobby Brown Biopic?

17 hours ago

The New Edition Story BET AMC Screenings Tour, Chicago

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty


Stephen G. Hill, BET’s President of Programming, talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the network’s record-breaking hit series The New Edition Story and reveals which member of the group just may be getting their own biopic.


“I won the bet! Over 17M viewers and I get to join them on stage for If It Isn’t Love,” he said. “It’s a story of brotherhood…it’s such a black story. They’ve known each other for 40 years. The great thing about this, it’s a brotherhood.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


SOURCE: BlackAmericaWeb.com

Article Courtesy of Black America Web

Picture Courtesy of Timothy Hiatt and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Instagram, BET, and Black America Web

Photos