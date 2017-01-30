Did Stephen G. Hill Just Confirm A Bobby Brown Biopic?

Stephen G. Hill , BET’s President of Programming, talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the network’s record-breaking hit series The New Edition Story and reveals which member of the group just may be getting their own biopic.

“I won the bet! Over 17M viewers and I get to join them on stage for If It Isn’t Love,” he said. “It’s a story of brotherhood…it’s such a black story. They’ve known each other for 40 years. The great thing about this, it’s a brotherhood.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

