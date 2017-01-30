Kandi Burruss Reveals Status Of Her Friendship With Phaedra Parks

Today, Monday, January 30, “The Real” kicks off the week with guest co-host Kandi Burruss . “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star responds to NeNe Leakes ’ recent comments and gives an update on why her friendship with fellow housewife Phaedra Parks has taken a turn.

Kandi Burruss: Obviously the fans don’t… You guys don’t get to see anything, but what they show you on television. Theres a lot of stuff that happens, that you know, you’re not privy to. And then a lot of the girls, try to show you one thing on camera, but then they’re different off camera, okay. And I have been holding back as far as with Phaedra, I love Phaedra. But you know, over the years, when she would come at me and do different things and some things that happened off camera that I was like, I thought was really foul, I held back because I was thinking you know, as a friend, I’m not really supposed to go there. But, as a friend if we fall out, you’re not really supposed to dog me and keep doing stuff to taunt me either.



