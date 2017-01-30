SAG Award Winners Recap

The Screen Actors Guild awards were handed out Sunday night.

Denzel Washington (Fences) and Emma Stone (La La Land) took the top prizes in the movie categories while John Lithgow (The Crown) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) were among the big winners in the TV categories.

Julia and Ashton Kutcher also spoke out against Donald Trump‘s travel band on Muslims during the show.

The cast of Hidden Figures, including Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, was the surprise winner of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Stranger Things waked away with best ensemble performance in drama series.

Lily Tomlin received a life achievement during the telecast.