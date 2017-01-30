SAG Award Winners Recap

The Screen Actors Guild awards were handed out Sunday night.
Denzel Washington (Fences) and Emma Stone (La La Land) took the top prizes in the movie categories while John Lithgow (The Crown) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) were among the big winners in the TV categories.
Julia and Ashton Kutcher also spoke out against Donald Trump‘s travel band on Muslims during the show.
The cast of Hidden Figures, including Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, was the surprise winner of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Stranger Things waked away with best ensemble performance in drama series.
Lily Tomlin received a life achievement during the telecast.
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Denzel Washington, Fences
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Emma Stone, La La Land
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis, Fences
- Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Hidden Figures
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Bryan Cranston, All the Way
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: John Lithgow, The Crown
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy, Shameless
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Stranger Things
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Orange Is the New Black
- Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Game of Thrones
- Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:Hacksaw Ridge
