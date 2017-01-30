Fasho Celebrity News
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Not Wanted in the U.K.

2 hours ago

A petition to keep President Donald Trump from visiting the U.K. will be presented to Parliament and debated.

The petition was started over the weekend after British Prime Minister Theresa May visited the White House and invited Trump to the U.K. for an official state visit. More than one-million Brits, including members of Parliament, have signed the petition which argues that President Trump “should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”

Once a petition reaches 100,000 signatures, the matter must be discussed in Parliament. But Prime Minister May says the visit, which has not yet been scheduled, will go on as planned since the invitation was extended and accepted. (BBC)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The President of the United States, no matter who it is, will never be blocked from visiting the U.K.
  • The petition simply sends a message to parliament, as well as Donald Trump, that he is not welcomed there.
  • The petition will be debated in Parliament, but probably very briefly. The Prime Minister extended the invitation and it would be very un-British to rescind in.
Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Continue reading PRESIDENT TRUMP: Not Wanted in the U.K.

