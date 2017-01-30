PRESIDENT TRUMP: Not Wanted in the U.K.

A petition to keep President Donald Trump from visiting the U.K. will be presented to Parliament and debated.

The petition was started over the weekend after British Prime Minister Theresa May visited the White House and invited Trump to the U.K. for an official state visit. More than one-million Brits, including members of Parliament, have signed the petition which argues that President Trump “should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”

Once a petition reaches 100,000 signatures, the matter must be discussed in Parliament. But Prime Minister May says the visit, which has not yet been scheduled, will go on as planned since the invitation was extended and accepted. (BBC)

