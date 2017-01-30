The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Crazy Reason Why Black Tony Couldn’t Watch “The New Edition Story” [EXCLUSIVE]

15 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


When Rickey Smiley asked Black Tony if he watched the New Edition biopic, his answer was a long and convoluted story. Although Black Tony was able to watch some of it, a giant fight went down in his family and made it impossible for him to catch the rest! Click on the audio player to hear him explain the whole story in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Tune into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST.

BET , biopic , Black Tony , New Edition

