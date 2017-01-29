Celebrities React To President Trump’s Muslim Ban

Actors, musicians and public figures all over the country are reacting to the horrible news of President Donald Trump’s executive order to block Syrian refugees and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from enterting the U.S. over the next 90 days.
The executive order, signed by President Trump, barred U.S. border agents from blocking anyone who arrived in the U.S. with a valid visa or green card from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. It also covered anyone with an approved refugee application. According to Reuters. more than 170 people were denied entry to the U.S. as of Saturday night.
Twelve refugees were held at JFK Airport within hours of Trump’s order restricting immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations. Two were released later that evening as hundreds of New Yorkers flooded Terminal 4 in protest.
A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York issued an emergency stay Saturday night temporarily blocking the U.S. government from turning people away after they landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas. Thankfully, this meant many of the detainees were able to safely re-enter the U.S.
Who knew a new President could cause so much chaos in a week.
IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram