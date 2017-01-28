NBC to Replace Al Roker and Tamron Hall with Megyn Kelly for Revamped 9 a.m. Hour

In their groveling assent to the “people of the country who are so forgotten,” you know, real Americans, NBC is reportedly contributing its own special brand of self-interested racism to the culture by keeping daytime TV and news as white as it wanna be.
You would have thought that after the MSNBC debacle where the network tried (and failed) to shut the indomitable Melissa Harris Perry down to elevate disgraced journalist Brian Williams, they would’ve learned.
Yet the NBC News Network is at it again by bringing the woman who swears both Santa and Jesus are white, Megyn Kelly, over to daytime to knock Al Roker’s and Tamron Hall’s show off the air.
The New York Post reports (yes, it’s a rag, but they’ve been right more than a few times), NBC is canceling the third hour of Today to make way for Kelly. A source told the paper that she will either take over the 9 a.m. hour from Tamron Hall and Al Roker or will replace Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.
But the same source says that if Kelly “takes over Hoda and Kathie Lee’s 10 a.m. hour, they will move to the 9 a.m. hour,” which means the black folks are out. Again.
READ MORE: TheRoot.com
Article Courtesy of The Root
First Picture Courtesy of FOX and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of D Dipasupil and Getty Images
Third Picture Courtesy of Noam Galai and Getty Images
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]
34 photos Launch gallery
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]
1. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 1 of 34
2. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 2 of 34
3. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 3 of 34
4. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 4 of 34
5. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 5 of 34
6. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 6 of 34
7. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 7 of 34
8. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 8 of 34
9. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 9 of 34
10. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts TourSource:Getty 10 of 34
11. 615054804Source:Getty 11 of 34
12. 14793923910861Source:Getty 12 of 34
13. 14793923954045Source:Getty 13 of 34
14. 14782851646054Source:Getty 14 of 34
15. 14793923985999Source:Getty 15 of 34
16. 1479392405235Source:Getty 16 of 34
17. 14793924107899Source:Getty 17 of 34
18. 1479392453568Source:Getty 18 of 34
19. 14793924539387Source:Getty 19 of 34
20. 14793924566295Source:Getty 20 of 34
21. 14793924599534Source:Getty 21 of 34
22. 619217332Source:Getty 22 of 34
23. 14793924633618Source:Getty 23 of 34
24. 14793924657306Source:Getty 24 of 34
25. 619217240Source:Getty 25 of 34
26. 14793924755749Source:Getty 26 of 34
27. 14793924763919Source:Getty 27 of 34
28. 619217216Source:Getty 28 of 34
29. 14793924836638Source:Getty 29 of 34
30. 14793924975342Source:Getty 30 of 34
31. 14793925054612Source:Getty 31 of 34
32. 14793925078206Source:Getty 32 of 34
33. 14782852594006Source:Getty 33 of 34
34. 14793925147992Source:Getty 34 of 34
comments – Add Yours