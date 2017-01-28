Uncategorized
NBC to Replace Al Roker and Tamron Hall with Megyn Kelly for Revamped 9 a.m. Hour

FOX Special - 'Megyn Kelly Presents'

Source: FOX / Getty


In their groveling assent to the “people of the country who are so forgotten,” you know, real Americans, NBC is reportedly contributing its own special brand of self-interested racism to the culture by keeping daytime TV and news as white as it wanna be.

You would have thought that after the MSNBC debacle where the network tried (and failed) to shut the indomitable Melissa Harris Perry down to elevate disgraced journalist Brian Williams, they would’ve learned.

Hilton At The 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty


Yet the NBC News Network is at it again by bringing the woman who swears both Santa and Jesus are white, Megyn Kelly, over to daytime to knock Al Roker’s and Tamron Hall’s show off the air.

2016 CollegeBound Initiative Celebration

Source: Noam Galai / Getty


The New York Post reports (yes, it’s a rag, but they’ve been right more than a few times), NBC is canceling the third hour of Today to make way for Kelly. A source told the paper that she will either take over the 9 a.m. hour from Tamron Hall and Al Roker or will replace Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

But the same source says that if Kelly “takes over Hoda and Kathie Lee’s 10 a.m. hour, they will move to the 9 a.m. hour,” which means the black folks are out. Again.

 

