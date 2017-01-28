NBC to Replace Al Roker and Tamron Hall with Megyn Kelly for Revamped 9 a.m. Hour

In their groveling assent to the “people of the country who are so forgotten,” you know, real Americans, NBC is reportedly contributing its own special brand of self-interested racism to the culture by keeping daytime TV and news as white as it wanna be.

You would have thought that after the MSNBC debacle where the network tried (and failed) to shut the indomitable Melissa Harris Perry down to elevate disgraced journalist Brian Williams, they would’ve learned.

Yet the NBC News Network is at it again by bringing the woman who swears both Santa and Jesus are white,, over to daytime to knockandshow off the air.

The New York Post reports (yes, it’s a rag, but they’ve been right more than a few times), NBC is canceling the third hour of Today to make way for Kelly. A source told the paper that she will either take over the 9 a.m. hour from Tamron Hall and Al Roker or will replaceand

But the same source says that if Kelly “takes over Hoda and Kathie Lee’s 10 a.m. hour, they will move to the 9 a.m. hour,” which means the black folks are out. Again.

