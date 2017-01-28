Trump Bans 7 countries predominantly Muslim

This has to suck! How in the world is this even happening? Maybe hes trying to keep terrorists out but doesn’t he know that terrorists already live here. So un-american

The actions, which can be read in full here, set out several major steps.

Syrian refugees are indefinitely barred from entering the U.S.

Immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen are barred for 90 days.

Christians and members of other minority religions from majority-Muslim nations will be given priority over Muslims.

The amount of refugees allowed in the U.S. this fiscal year is cut from over 100,000 to 50,000.

No refugees at all will be allowed into the U.S. for 120 days.

