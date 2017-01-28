Church Announcements: The Fundraiser To Send A Member To Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In Bernice Jenkins‘ church announcements, she says they’re taking donations to send one of the church members to the super bowl because this year’s game is especially important. Listen to the audio player to hear more on this in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!

