Church Announcements: The Fundraiser To Send A Member To Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

2 days ago

In Bernice Jenkins‘ church announcements, she says they’re taking donations to send one of the church members to the super bowl because this year’s game is especially important. Listen to the audio player to hear more on this in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!

Photos