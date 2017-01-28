Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

McDonald’s Big Mac Sauce bottles selling for up to $50K on eBay

2 days ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

 

McDonald’s gave away 10,000 limited-edition bottles of its signature Big Mac Special Sauce on Thursday, and lucky recipients wasted no time putting them on eBay at ridiculous prices.

On Friday morning, one bottle of the sauce was listed at $50,000 at the popular auction site. Another was listed at $20,000 — practically a bargain compared to the other listing.

Neither had any bids when we checked but some other, more reasonable listings were fetching buyers.

As of Friday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern, one bottle had 17 bids and was listed at $26 with two days remaining in the auction.

The “Buy it Now” price on the cheapest bottle — which allows users to skip

http://www.newsnet5.com/news/national/mcdonalds-big-mac-sauce-bottles-selling-for-up-to-50k-on-ebay

McDonald's Big Mac Sauce bottles selling for up to $50K on eBay

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her…
 13 hours ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 2 days ago
Authenticity! Check Out Actual Footage Of Moments From…
 2 days ago
11 Highly Anticipated Black Films At The 2017…
 2 days ago
Did Gucci Mane Disrespect An Army Veteran At…
 3 days ago
Trevor Noah Says Black Women Are Strong Leaders
 3 days ago
Usain Bolt Stripped Of Gold Medal Due To…
 4 days ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 4 days ago
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 4 days ago
They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces…
 5 days ago
7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”
 6 days ago
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 6 days ago
What’s Your Favorite New Edition Song Of All-Time?
 6 days ago
2012 Miss Universe Pageant
Donald Trump Checks In With The Bloods &…
 1 week ago
Photos