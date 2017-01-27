How Black Tony Got Locked In The Dog Pound [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony gave Rickey Smiley a call after he got himself trapped in the dog pound overnight. He was trying to get his dog back, but instead, he ended up stuck in there with him. Now, he’s trying to enlist Rickey’s help in breaking him out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am EST!

RELATED: Black Tony Wants To Party With Strippers At Rickey Smiley’s House [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Missed The Bus For The Morning Show Tour [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Black Tony Is Heartbroken When Gucci Mane Finds Out About His Stolen Shoes [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]