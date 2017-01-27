The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Chief Keef Can’t Stay Out Of Trouble [EXCLUSIVE]

3 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


Chief Keef was arrested this week for armed robbery and assault, as he and a friend allegedly broke into his former producer’s house and attacked and robbed him. Because of the home invasion aspect of the operation, Chief Keef will likely do time for it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

What is difficult to understand is the fact that a free, successful man like Chief, continues to do things that jeopardize his freedom. But Da Brat explains exactly why that is. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Is Chief Keef Really A Nice Guy In Person? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: What Chief Keef, Chris Brown, & Kanye West Have In Common [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Chief Keef’s New Business Will Be Bigger Than His Rap Career [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian, Chief Keef, Usher, & More

10 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian, Chief Keef, Usher, & More

Continue reading PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian, Chief Keef, Usher, & More

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian, Chief Keef, Usher, & More

arrested , assault , Chief Keef , Hip-Hop Spot , jail , robberya

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trevor Noah Says Black Women Are Strong Leaders
 23 hours ago
Usain Bolt Stripped Of Gold Medal Due To…
 2 days ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 2 days ago
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 2 days ago
They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces…
 2 days ago
7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”
 3 days ago
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 4 days ago
What’s Your Favorite New Edition Song Of All-Time?
 4 days ago
2012 Miss Universe Pageant
Donald Trump Checks In With The Bloods &…
 5 days ago
Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship
 7 days ago
Announcer Who Referred To Venus Williams As A…
 7 days ago
Watch: Anti-Trump Supporters Get Pepper Sprayed During Pre-Inauguration…
 1 week ago
ESPN Announcer Likens Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’
 1 week ago
Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough…
 1 week ago
Photos