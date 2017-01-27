Beyonce Has A New Baby Album On The Way!!!

She’s rocked your world, and now Beyonce is ready to rock the cradle — with a new album featuring lullaby versions of her hits.

Lullaby Renditions of Beyoncé, which drops on February 24th, features baby-friendly versions of hits like “Crazy in Love,” “Say My Name,” “Run The World (Girls),” “Halo,” and “Naughty Girl.” Though Bey’s actual voice doesn’t appear on the album, her spirit sure does.

The Rockabye Baby series has previously treated little ones to lullaby versions of Rihanna, Kanye West, Eminem and dozens of other acts.

Fasho Thoughts:

Falling asleep is the last thing we think about when Beyonce comes to mind.

This would definitely be less annoying than the average kids’ album.

Could Blue Ivy have tested it out?