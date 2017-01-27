Beyonce Has A New Baby Album On The Way!!!

She’s rocked your world, and now Beyonce is ready to rock the cradle — with a new album featuring lullaby versions of her hits.
Lullaby Renditions of Beyoncé, which drops on February 24th, features baby-friendly versions of hits like “Crazy in Love,” “Say My Name,” “Run The World (Girls),” “Halo,” and “Naughty Girl.” Though Bey’s actual voice doesn’t appear on the album, her spirit sure does.
The Rockabye Baby series has previously treated little ones to lullaby versions of Rihanna, Kanye West, Eminem and dozens of other acts.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Falling asleep is the last thing we think about when Beyonce comes to mind.
- This would definitely be less annoying than the average kids’ album.
- Could Blue Ivy have tested it out?
Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/2: Blue Ivy & North West Turn Heads In NYC; Toni Braxton Honored At The BMIs & More!
38 photos Launch gallery
Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/2: Blue Ivy & North West Turn Heads In NYC; Toni Braxton Honored At The BMIs & More!
1. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/21 of 38
2. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/22 of 38
3. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/23 of 38
4. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/24 of 38
5. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/25 of 38
6. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/26 of 38
7. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/27 of 38
8. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/28 of 38
9. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/29 of 38
10. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/210 of 38
11. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/211 of 38
12. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/212 of 38
13. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/213 of 38
14. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/214 of 38
15. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/215 of 38
16. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/216 of 38
17. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/217 of 38
18. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/218 of 38
19. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/219 of 38
20. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/220 of 38
21. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/221 of 38
22. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/222 of 38
23. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/223 of 38
24. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/224 of 38
25. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/225 of 38
26. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/226 of 38
27. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/227 of 38
28. 14724451443754Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/228 of 38
29. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/229 of 38
30. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/230 of 38
31. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/231 of 38
32. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/232 of 38
33. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/233 of 38
34. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/234 of 38
35. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/235 of 38
36. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/236 of 38
37. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/237 of 38
38. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/27 – 9/238 of 38
comments – Add Yours