India.Arie Showing Support for Chrisette Michele

With everything that’s happening in the world, India.Arie doesn’t think Chrisette Michele should be the center of attention.

In an open letter on Twitter, the “Just Do You” singer explains that she, like many others, doesn’t agree with the Milestone artist’s decision to perform at the inauguration of Donald Trump. Yet, she asserts that Michele’s opponents are misplacing their anger.

READ: Lil Mo On Chrisette Michele: “Somebody Has To Stand And Be A Voice For Us”

“Social media is a powerful tool, that becomes a weapon, when people start treating each other as little more, than the little blue screen in front of them,” she wrote. ”Basic truth: When we see people as less than human, it gives us permission to treat each other as less than human. THIS IS THE FUNDAMENTAL ISSUE FACING AMERICA AT THIS TIME. SO, why do it to each other on an interpersonal level?”

The neo-soul veteran goes on to address “woke” people, who she believes toe the line of disrespect in their attempt to hold others accountable. “I’m not saying we shouldn’t say ANYTHING! I AM SAYING, LET LOOK AT HOW WE ARE SAYING WHAT WE SAY. Why the abuse? and the ‘Canceling Chrisette Michele in 2017?’ and all of that? come on guys,” Arie explained.

READ MORE: Vibe.com

Article Courtesy of Vibe

Picture Courtesy of Mindy Small and Getty Images