Fitness Expert Maria More Gets Juicy To Do Some Squats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fitness expert and friend to the show Maria More was hanging out behind the scenes at the morning show when she and Juicy had a mini impromptu training session. Those who watch Rickey Smiley For Real regularly might remember that Juicy isn’t exactly up for working out regularly. But Maria More knows Juicy is capable of busting out some squats with her coaching.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out this exclusive video to see their mini training session and watch Juicy rise to the challenge in this funny clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Fitness Expert Maria More Gives Tips On Developing Healthy Eating Habits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Can’t Help But Lose It When Juicy Brings Minnie By [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tries To Gets To The Bottom Of Juicy & Beyonce’s Feud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]