Venus & Serena Face Off In The Australian Open!!!

Venus and Serena Williams will square off in Saturday’s Australian Open final, making it the ninth time the sisters will meet in a Grand Slam final, and first time since Wimbledon in 2009.
They each won their semi-final match yesterday in Melbourne. Serena comes into the match as the number-two seed, while Venus is a 36-seed. Serena is trying to win her record 23rd Grand Slam title and Venus is trying for her eighth. (USA Today)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Venus is 36-years-old and Serena is 35.
- They’ve faced each other 27 times. Serena leads 16-11.
- In their last final match up, Serena easily defeated Venus in straight sets.
Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years
25 photos Launch gallery
Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years
1. Remember when…Serena and Venus came onto the scene in the late 1990s wearing beads and braids?Source:Getty Images 1 of 25
2. Serena sports one of her classic Puma tennis dresses at the 1999 US OpenSource:Getty Images 2 of 25
3. Venus rocks a cutout tennis dress at the 1999 Grand Slam CupSource:Getty Images 3 of 25
4. A young Serena Williams wears a two-tone tennis dress at the 2000 Australian OpenSource:Getty Images 4 of 25
5. Venus rocks one of her signature cutout tennis outfits at Wimbledon in 2000Source:Getty Images 5 of 25
6. Serena goes pastel purple at the eStyle.Com Classic in 2000Source:Getty Images 6 of 25
7. Venus and Serena looked super stylish at the 2000 Sydney OlympicsSource:Getty Images 7 of 25
8. Serena is pretty in pink 2001 French OpenSource:Getty Images 8 of 25
9. Venus rocks a spaghetti strap halter at the 2001 US OpenSource:Getty Images 9 of 25
10. Serena celebrates her 2002 Wimbledon win in a traditional (but not-so-traditional) white tennis outfitSource:Getty Images 10 of 25
11. Serena is just a peach at the 2002 Home Depot ChampionshipsSource:Getty Images 11 of 25
12. Serena’s orange and white 2003 Wimbledon Puma outfitSource:Getty Images 12 of 25
13. Serena rocks a metallic empire waist at the Women’s Telecom Italia Tennis Masters in 2004Source:Getty Images 13 of 25
14. Serena wins in her gorgeous 2004 Wimbledon outfitSource:Getty Images 14 of 25
15. Serena rocks a denim tennis outfit at the 2004 US open Arthur Ashe Kids’ DaySource:Getty Images 15 of 25
16. Serena celebrates in this cute Nike ensemble at the 2005 Australian OpenSource:Getty Images 16 of 25
17. Serena experiments with a little color blocking at the 2009 French OpenSource:Getty Images 17 of 25
18. Venus gets sexy on the court at the 2010 Sony Ericsson OpenSource:Getty Images 18 of 25
19. Venus rocks a double slit tennis dress while playing with her sister at the 2010 Australian OpenSource:Getty Images 19 of 25
20. Serena goes pink on pink at the 2013 US OpenSource:Getty Images 20 of 25
21. Serena looks gorgeous in Pink Cheetah at the 2014 US OpenSource:Getty Images 21 of 25
22. More cheetah for Serena at the 2014 US OpenSource:Getty Images 22 of 25
23. Serena wears a yellow crop top at the 2016 Australian OpenSource:Getty Images 23 of 25
24. Serena and Venus get braided up in preparation for Rio OlympicsSource:Getty Images 24 of 25
25. Serena Williams represents Team USA at the 2016 Rio OlympicsSource:Getty Images 25 of 25
comments – Add Yours