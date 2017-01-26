Fasho Celebrity News
Venus & Serena Face Off In The Australian Open!!!

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Venus and Serena Williams will square off in Saturday’s Australian Open final, making it the ninth time the sisters will meet in a Grand Slam final, and first time since Wimbledon in 2009.

They each won their semi-final match yesterday in Melbourne. Serena comes into the match as the number-two seed, while Venus is a 36-seed. Serena is trying to win her record 23rd Grand Slam title and Venus is trying for her eighth. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Venus is 36-years-old and Serena is 35.
  • They’ve faced each other 27 times. Serena leads 16-11.
  • In their last final match up, Serena easily defeated Venus in straight sets.
