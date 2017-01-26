Usain Bolt Stripped Of Gold Medal Due To Teammate’s Failed Drug Test

Danielle Jennings

The fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, is probably not too happy right now because his legacy and medal count is being affected, and he is not at fault. It’s being reported that multiple Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt will be stripped of one of his gold medals due to a teammate’s failed drug test.

.@UsainBolt loses his 2008 Olympic gold medal over teammate's failed drug test: https://t.co/YbhEUsnBSZ pic.twitter.com/afLeVO2TZj — The Root (@TheRoot) January 25, 2017

The Root is reporting that the nine-time Olympic gold medalist will now see his total count go down to eight, after Usain Bolt was officially stripped of his medal from the 2008 Olympic relay. However, Bolt is not the only one to lose his medal, as the entire Jamaican relay team has been disqualified after teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for an illegal substance.

If you’re wondering why Carter’s 2008 drug test has only recently been analyzed, the International Olympic Committee selected 454 drug samples to be retested and Carter’s was included in the bunch. He tested positive for methylhexanamine, which has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2004.

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee stated, “The Jamaican team is disqualified. [T]the corresponding medals, medalist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.” At press time, Usain Bolt has not released a statement about losing his Olympic medal.

