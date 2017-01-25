Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Trump Threatens To Send Feds To Chicago Over City’s ‘Carnage’

23 hours ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

Residents And Activists Hold Anti-Violence March After Deadly Year In Chicago

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


President Donald Trump put Chicago on notice Tuesday that he would “send in the Feds” if the city fails to stem the “carnage” from its surge of violence, CBS News – Chicago reports.

He sent that message in a twitter post, in which he cited a 24 percent increase from 2016 in the number of shootings and killings:

Mayor Rahm Emanuel welcomed federal assistance aimed at reducing crime, CBS reported.

The New York Times said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson issued this statement through a spokesperson:

“The Chicago Police Department is more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships with DOJ, FBI, DEA and ATF and boost federal prosecution rates for gun crimes in Chicago.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson responded to Trump on Twitter, saying that Chicago doesn’t need threats but a comprehensive plan that includes job creation.

Chicago saw a spike in violence last year that resulted in 762 homicides. The city’s 2016 death toll was higher than New York and Los Angeles combined.

SOURCE: CBS News – Chicago, New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Gun Violence: 32 People Shot In 15 Hours

Chicago Gun Violence Leaves 4 Dead, 49 Shot Over Memorial Day Weekend

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Tweets Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

CARNAGE , Chicago , Chicago Police , Eddie Johnson , gun violence , Jesse Jackson , Rahm Emanuel

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Usain Bolt Stripped Of Gold Medal Due To…
 19 hours ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 22 hours ago
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 1 day ago
They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces…
 1 day ago
7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”
 2 days ago
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 3 days ago
What’s Your Favorite New Edition Song Of All-Time?
 3 days ago
2012 Miss Universe Pageant
Donald Trump Checks In With The Bloods &…
 4 days ago
Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship
 6 days ago
Announcer Who Referred To Venus Williams As A…
 6 days ago
Watch: Anti-Trump Supporters Get Pepper Sprayed During Pre-Inauguration…
 6 days ago
ESPN Announcer Likens Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’
 7 days ago
Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough…
 7 days ago
ABC Orders Another Series From Shonda Rhimes
 7 days ago
Photos