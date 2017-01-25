Rob Kardashian Afraid Blac Chyna Is Leaving Him For A Rapper

Poor Rob. Things aren’t looking good for the new parents and Rob thinks that his fiance Blac Chyna might leave him for rapper…

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been fighting for months, partially because he’s convinced she’s going to leave him for a rapper.

Sources close to the parents-to-be say Rob’s never been comfortable with aspects of Chyna’s past. For instance, we’re told he’s brought up her relationships with Tyga and Future. Our source says she had to stop listening to certain songs when Rob was around because he once told her point-blank, “You’d rather date a rapper than a fat Armenian.” READ MORE

