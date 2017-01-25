The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Riles Up Ms. Janie With Outrageous Suggestions [VIDEO]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ



When Bernice Jenkins does her Church Announcements, the woman whose laughter accompanies her on the other end of the line is Ms. Janie. Ms. Janie has been a friend to Rickey Smiley‘s family since before he was born, and she is always the life of the party. Rickey went to visit her, and, being who he is, he couldn’t help but get her a little riled up.

She is quick to respond when Rickey asks her about Donald Trump, and medical marijuana. Plus, she spells it out for Rickey when tells her she should find a husband. Check out this hilarious video to see Miss Janey’s outrage at Rickey’s crazy suggestions in this clip from “Rickey Smiley For Real.”

Donald Trump , marijuana , Ms. Janie , Rickey Smiley , Rickey Smiley For Real

Photos