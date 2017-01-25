Praise Break: William Murphy “Praise Is What I Do” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley dedicates this Praise Break to those mourning the death of Bishop Eddie Long. Listen to the audio player to hear one of Bishop’s motivating messages and William Murphy‘s “Praise Is What I Do” in the latest Praise Break!

