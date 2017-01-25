The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Algee Smith On Research He Had To Do To Dive Into “New Edition” Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Actor Algee Smith plays Ralph Tresvant in BET’s “The New Edition Story,” a three part bio-pic miniseries about the legendary 90s R&B group. Algee explains why, despite his young age, he was more familiar with New Edition than you might think, and also discusses all the research he had to do to capture his character.

Click on the audio player to hear Algee Smith dish about the exciting new project in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos