News
Home > News

Terrible: Drug Dealer Whose Sentence Was Commuted By Obama Murdered

Check out the bizarre details.

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

It was all good just a week ago for Demarlon C. Thomas, who was recently released from prison after former President Barack Obama commuted his sentence.

M Live reports that the former gang member was killed Monday night when two masked gunmen entered a federal halfway house in Saginaw, Michigan, and shot him execution-style. Lieutenant David Kaiser told reporters that Thomas was shot several times by one of the men while about two dozen people at the home were held at gunpoint. He said, “One person watched over a group of them while another subject located the victim and executed him. They were looking for this person.”

No one was injured or taken into custody after the invasion, but Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been serving time at Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Lisbon, Ohio after being arrested in one of the biggest drug busts in the history of Saginaw.

Thomas was one of 79 individuals whose sentences were commuted by Obama on November 22, 2016 and he never got the chance to fully enjoy his freedom. The Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit is currently leading the investigation.

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

commuted , Demarlon C. Thomas , Michigan , obama , POTUS

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Usain Bolt Stripped Of Gold Medal Due To…
 19 hours ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 22 hours ago
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 1 day ago
They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces…
 1 day ago
7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”
 2 days ago
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 3 days ago
What’s Your Favorite New Edition Song Of All-Time?
 3 days ago
2012 Miss Universe Pageant
Donald Trump Checks In With The Bloods &…
 4 days ago
Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship
 6 days ago
Announcer Who Referred To Venus Williams As A…
 6 days ago
Watch: Anti-Trump Supporters Get Pepper Sprayed During Pre-Inauguration…
 6 days ago
ESPN Announcer Likens Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’
 7 days ago
Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough…
 7 days ago
ABC Orders Another Series From Shonda Rhimes
 7 days ago
Photos