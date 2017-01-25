Terrible: Drug Dealer Whose Sentence Was Commuted By Obama Murdered

Demarlon C. Thomas picture,19-year sentence was COMMUTED by President Obama https://t.co/4X6S93rsNT pic.twitter.com/WoMtG47X88 — infowe (@infowe) January 25, 2017

It was all good just a week ago for Demarlon C. Thomas, who was recently released from prison after former President Barack Obama commuted his sentence.

M Live reports that the former gang member was killed Monday night when two masked gunmen entered a federal halfway house in Saginaw, Michigan, and shot him execution-style. Lieutenant David Kaiser told reporters that Thomas was shot several times by one of the men while about two dozen people at the home were held at gunpoint. He said, “One person watched over a group of them while another subject located the victim and executed him. They were looking for this person.”

No one was injured or taken into custody after the invasion, but Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been serving time at Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Lisbon, Ohio after being arrested in one of the biggest drug busts in the history of Saginaw.

Thomas was one of 79 individuals whose sentences were commuted by Obama on November 22, 2016 and he never got the chance to fully enjoy his freedom. The Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit is currently leading the investigation.