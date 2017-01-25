News
Home > News

An Epidemic? Miami Teen Broadcasts Suicide On Facebook Live

Another one.

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Who knew the freedom to go live on social media would lead to such devastating tragedy?

The Miami Herald reports that Nakia Venant, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was found hanging from a shower door in her foster home Sunday after broadcasting her suicide on Facebook Live. A friend told reporters she saw some of Venant’s two-hour livestream on Sunday and called Miami-Dade police, who responded to her house.

When officers arrived at Nakia’s home, they found her hanging from a scarf fashioned into a noose around her neck and tried to resuscitate her, but without success. Her foster parents were asleep in their bedroom. The 14-year-old was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was declared dead a short time later.

After news of Nakia’s death made its rounds on the internet, a woman who claimed to be her mom commented on her Facebook page: “I was showing you tough love when you misbehaved. You wasn’t supposed to even have access to Internet as part of your case. The system has failed us.” 

Venant’s livestreamed death comes just three weeks after another girl, 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis, of Georgia, broadcast her own self-inflicted hanging on Facebook, claiming she had been sexually abused by a relative.

Actor Jay Bowdy also reportedly committed suicide on Facebook Live earlier this week.

Child social services and Miami Gardens police are now investigating the circumstances of Nakia Venant’s suicide.

Celebrities Who've Considered Suicide

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who've Considered Suicide

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

Celebrities Who've Considered Suicide

facebook live , foster home , miami , Nakia Venant , suicide

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Usain Bolt Stripped Of Gold Medal Due To…
 19 hours ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 22 hours ago
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 1 day ago
They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces…
 1 day ago
7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”
 2 days ago
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 3 days ago
What’s Your Favorite New Edition Song Of All-Time?
 3 days ago
2012 Miss Universe Pageant
Donald Trump Checks In With The Bloods &…
 4 days ago
Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship
 6 days ago
Announcer Who Referred To Venus Williams As A…
 6 days ago
Watch: Anti-Trump Supporters Get Pepper Sprayed During Pre-Inauguration…
 6 days ago
ESPN Announcer Likens Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’
 7 days ago
Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough…
 7 days ago
ABC Orders Another Series From Shonda Rhimes
 7 days ago
Photos