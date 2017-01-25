WTFasho Trump Moves Closer to Building a Wall!!!

President Trump is expected to announce today an executive order that will make good on his biggest campaign promise.

The President’s order will direct federal resources toward construction of a wall on the southwest border with Mexico. He will make the announcement this afternoon during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security. The executive order will not only take a step closer to building the wall but will also increase the staff at Customs and Border Patrol and repair the existing areas of fencing along the border.

Today’s controversial action is the first of several President Trump will take in the interest of national security. He also plans to reduce the number of refugees that can come to the United States and will temporarily block those from “terror prone” nations from entering. A source says the President also wants to keep the prison at Guantanamo Bay open. (NY Times)

Fasho Thoughts: