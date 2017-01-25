Thandie Newton Stuns On The Cover Of ‘Jones’ Magazine

So Beautiful
Thandie Newton Stuns On The Cover Of ‘Jones’ Magazine

The 'Westworld' actress adds some heat to the cover of the winter issue.

19 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Fresh off the freshman season of her critically-acclaimed hit series Westworld on HBO, Thandie Newton is showing off her inner model on the cover of the winter issue of Jones magazine.

With a come hither stare, surrounded by a head full of wild, voluminous curls, the stunning beauty is just the vision you need to get you through the winter doldrums.

When the sci-fi/western/thriller Westworld premiered on HBO last fall, millions of viewers became hooked on the addictive series after just one episode. Filled with great performances, including Anthony Hopkins, Jeffrey Wright and Evan Rachel Wood,  Newton is in good company, starring as madam Maeve Millay. If you haven’t yet seen the show, let’s just say her character discovers a big secret about her life that changes everything. You should definitely binge-watch it to see just how good it is, if you haven’t already.

In the exclusive interview with Jones mag, the team caught up with the beautiful British actress in London, where as she talked Westworld, her career and more.

Quotable aside, we are loving that makeup on the cover. Rocking a bare pink lip and a fierce orange shadow on her lids, her look is a perfect marriage of daring and demure.

You can check out Thandie Newton on the cover of Jones magazine when the winter issue hits newsstands on Friday, January 27th. In the meantime, you may have to wait a bit for season two of Westworld, as it was recently announced that it won’t return until 2018.

